Cayman’s veritable mountain of discarded tyres is no more.

Yesterday (18 July) the last tyre was loaded unto the shredder ending the 16-month project to rid the George Town landfill of the massive pile.

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down to discuss the project with the man who started it Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart and the man who made it happen, Jason Brown of Island Waste.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print