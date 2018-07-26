The Miss Cayman Islands pageant is on the horizon and that means the reign of Miss Cayman Islands Anika Conolly is coming to an end. Tonight (25 July) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with Ms. Conolly to discuss her reign and what’s next for her.
-
Top Story: Miss Cayman Islands wraps up reign
July 25, 2018
1 Min Read
