Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
News

Top Story: Reporters’ Roundtable

July 20, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

It’s Friday and that means it’s time for Reporters Roundtable, a segment where we talk about the stories behind the week’s top news stories. Tonight (20 July) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine and Joe Avary discussed turtle poaching in Cayman and lots more.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: