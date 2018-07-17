Top Story: UK politics-The Brexit factor

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has faced a number of challenges over the last week. There have been a number of major developments on the political front in the UK from resignations to protests and tonight (16 July) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with attorney Nicolas Dixey to discuss the latest developments and its implications for Overseas territories, as well as, the UK government’s current position politically on Brexit.

