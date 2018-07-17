Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Top Story: UK politics-The Brexit factor

July 16, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has faced a number of challenges over the last week. There have been a number of major developments on the political front in the UK from resignations to protests and tonight (16 July)  Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with attorney Nicolas Dixey to discuss the latest developments and its implications for Overseas territories, as well as, the UK government’s current position politically on Brexit.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

