Vehicle amnesty coming, aim to rid Cayman of derelict cars

Those of you who owe for out-of-date car coupons may soon have some reprieve.

Government is set to introduce a vehicle licensing amnesty.

Councilor Austin Harris said the aim is to reduce the financial burden on those with years of backdated fees and control the number of abandoned vehicles.

He explained that the amnesty is a gesture of debt forgiveness on Government’s part to allow vehicle owners to close off existing licenses, make their vehicles roadworthy and apply for a new license.

Mr. Harris said Government will also waive the $25 application fee for vehicle owners who participate in the amnesty and update their license. He said Government is not worried about the money they may be losing out on.

“If members of the public are prepared to obviously a) willing to take advantage, but also going forward b) do a better job of staying on top of their vehicle registration. So we believe we will make it up in the future, but for the present moment there is a need and the Government can make the sacrifice to improve the lives of some people and we are prepared to do that,” Mr. Harris said.

The amnesty is expected to start later this month.

