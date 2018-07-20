West Bay Public Beach vendors enjoy one of ‘busiest days in memory’

Visitors were out in droves Thursday morning (19 July) at West Bay Public Beach, making it one of the busiest days in memory for beach-based vendors.

An estimated 90 to 100 visitors enjoyed the sunshine while relaxing in beach chairs or splashing in the crystal blue surf. The busloads of visitors, many on tours affiliated with Cayman Turtle Centre, made for a busy day for a coconut vendor.

“Today was like the whole shebang,” said coconut salesman Abraham Oakley. “I saw something like a hundred people today, it’s like the most busiest day on the West Bay Public Beach. I sell coconuts and all of my coconuts are almost gone, so I am two thumbs up about that.”

Mr. Oakley told Cayman 27 the uptick in visitors at West Bay Public Beach has not only been good news for coconut sales, but has also helped improve the overall energy at the beach.

