Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
News Politics

Work continues on Gov’t’s Jobs Clearinghouse, heads to LA in September

July 17, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Government forges ahead with plans to have all job advertisements posted online.
Human Resources Councilor Austin Harris says work continues on the creation of the clearinghouse. It’s part of a proposed law that includes the creation of the Fair Employment Opportunities Commission.
He said the business community will have to comply as posting jobs to the online portal will be a legal requirement.
“Absolutely there will be penalties for persons failing to comply with some of the new procedures that will be developed as a result of both the Fair Employment Opportunities Commission, the Jobs Clearinghouse it will be a mandatory requirement, not optional,” said Mr. Harris.

He added he expects the proposed law will be heard in the LA in September.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: