Work continues on Gov’t’s Jobs Clearinghouse, heads to LA in September

Government forges ahead with plans to have all job advertisements posted online.

Human Resources Councilor Austin Harris says work continues on the creation of the clearinghouse. It’s part of a proposed law that includes the creation of the Fair Employment Opportunities Commission.

He said the business community will have to comply as posting jobs to the online portal will be a legal requirement.

“Absolutely there will be penalties for persons failing to comply with some of the new procedures that will be developed as a result of both the Fair Employment Opportunities Commission, the Jobs Clearinghouse it will be a mandatory requirement, not optional,” said Mr. Harris.

He added he expects the proposed law will be heard in the LA in September.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

