Wounding at Everglo Bar in Bodden Town

July 24, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
A 30-year-old North Side man has been arrested following an early morning wounding at the Everglo Bar in Bodden Town on Saturday (21 July.) Police said a security officer working at the bar confronted a man who had a knife in his possession. The security officer attempted to take the knife from the man, but a struggle ensued outside the bar.

A customer was caught in the affray. He received an injury to his leg from the knife and was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The male suspect who was arrested for wounding the man has since been bailed.

