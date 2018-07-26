Young man defends name after beach theft accusations

A young man is defending his name tonight after neighbors in the Boggy Sand corridor accuse him of theft.

It’s a story we first brought you Tuesday (24 July) night.

The young man, who we are not naming due to his age, admitted that he’s the person pictured in a set of photographs turned over to police, but insisted he has committed no crime.

Wednesday morning, he and his father paid a visit to our studio to tell their side of the story.

Neighbors in the Boggy Sand community say two photos show an alleged thief responsible for two recent incidents.

“I am the guy in the picture but I am not the thief, I did not take nothing from nobody,” he told Cayman 27.

The young man depicted in these photos insisted he’s no criminal.

“I was there trying to catch bait fish and go fishing, and I’m getting accused of being a thief,” said the young man.

The teenager flatly denied stealing anything from anyone. He worries being falsely accused could jeopardise his future prospects.

“It could prevent me from getting jobs and all sorts of things. Living on the street, I don’t want that. People got to get their things right, and catch the people that are doing the real criminal activities,” he said.

“They saw him on the beach going through their bag, they took some pictures of him, when they came back on the beach he ran off,” said Developer and Activist Morne Botes in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Botes said he believes the person caught on camera by a neighbor is responsible for a separate incident on Boggy Sand beach.

“He sat with one of our guests for 30 minutes, just chatting about this, that, and the other, and he made restaurant recommendations, and it was only when he left that they realized that he took their two cell phones out of the side of their beach chair,” said Mr. Botes.

“I am not guilty of nothing. I didn’t take nobody’s things, I was just trying to catch my fishing bait and go fishing,” said the young man.

The young man’s father, who Cayman 27 is also not identifying to protect his son’s identity, said he stands by his son’s story.

“You have to have proof to accuse people,” said the young man’s father.

The young man’s father told Cayman 27 he consulted with police Wednesday afternoon. He said he was told there was no evidence to prove his son had stolen anything.

He told Cayman 27 he believes Mr. Botes owes him and his son an apology.

“This guy talk on the video about my son is a thief. I want to see him in person, and talk to him also,” said the young man’s father.

The RCIPS confirmed two incidents in the Boggy Sand area, one on the 13th of July, and the other on the 25th of July.

Police told Cayman 27 they are treating these as unrelated based on the descriptions given in these cases, and said there is currently no evidence to suggest the young man in the pictures committed any offence.

As to the existence of closed circuit TV footage, police said they are not at liberty to disclose details to media during an ongoing investigation.

For his part, Mr. Botes told Cayman 27 the matter is still an ongoing police investigation, and he will let the police handle it.

