2 National CCTV Programme cameras go down per day

A Freedom of Information request reveals an average of two National CCTV Programme cameras go down per day in the Cayman Islands.

The average number of camera faults reported between April 2017 and April this year was an average of 60 per month. The most common faults range from a power supply reset to repairing fibre optic joint, according to the FOI response from the Department of Public Safety Communications.

Most fault reports are addressed within four hours. In September 2017, there was damage to cameras at the East End Civic Centre and Northward Prison towers that required 25 days to repair.

“Based on the complexity of the system, an average of 60 faults per month with most being reconciled within four hours is actually quite good,” said former Public Safety Director Brent Finster.

The National CCTV Programme was launched in 2010 at a cost of $2 million. It originally called for 400 cameras to be installed across the Cayman Islands. As of April this year, there were 301 cameras installed only in Grand Cayman.

Click here to view the full FOI

