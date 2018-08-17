Over 120 international delegates are in Cayman for the 38th annual Caribbean association of pharmacists conference at the Marriott hotel. The conference feature presentations on new healthcare technology, new treatment guidelines, expanding roles of pharmacies etc…Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said he’s happy that Cayman can host such a knowledgeable event

“We are very pleased that the conference was held here, this is a regional conference for all of the pharmacies it shows the commitment they have to improve in their craft they brought a hundred and fifty people here. They’re here for about a week and I think you’ve also seen tonight (August 16) that Cayman itself is on the cutting edge with the pharmacies that are here working in Cayman and the Caymanian pharmacies.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

