Ahmad, Manderson remain mum as Choudhury probe continues

August 2, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad keeps the lid on the Governor Anwar Choudhury probe.
This as he responded, by letter, to concerns raised by Opposition leader Ezzard Miller last week.
Today (2 August) Lord Ahmad’s letter was released to the media. He said he too hopes the investigation concludes as soon as possible as he acknowledged the comments and concerns raised in Cayman over the matter.
However, he declined to share details on the investigation.
“It is important that the investigation process is able to proceed in a manner that is fair and protects the privacy of all involved,” he said.

He did not say when he expects the matter to be completed.
Acting Governor Hon Franz Manderson also responded to Mr. Miller’s concerns. He too shut down sharing any further information on the matter.

 

 

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

