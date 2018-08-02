Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Armed robbery at GT Esso: No shots fired, glass door broken

August 1, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A gun-wielding thief escapes with cash after an early morning robbery.
Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured.
The incident happened at Mike’s Esso gas station on North Church Street, George Town. They say a man, dressed in black and his face covered, broke the glass door of the gas station and entered brandishing a gun.
He stole the cash register and ran into the Watler’s Road area. He was dressed in black with his face covered.
The manager told Cayman 27 the staff on duty during the robbery were given the day off and the gas station was closed most of today (01 August.) Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

