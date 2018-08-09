Athletics: Brown heads to Toronto for NACAC Senior Championships

Cayman’s Rasheem Brown will be the Cayman Islands Athletics Association’s (CIAA) only representative for the 2018 North American Central American and Caribbean Senior Championships 10th-12th August at the University of Toronto’s Varsity Stadium.

Brown, 18, will run the Men’s 110-metre hurdles Friday (10 August.) The 2017 CARIFTA silver medalist is looking to rebound after a fifth place finish at the Central American and Caribbean Games that saw him struggle to clear the first hurdle. Brown also struggled with the initial hurdle at the IAAF Under-20 World Championships.

“I’ve reflected on how I can approach the first hurdle, and if I can get that done, I will be prepared. At the Games, I wasn’t prepared, but I was ready. Coming up to this competition, I am more focused to run faster.”

This will be Brown’s final international race representing Cayman in 2018 as he will return to Tennessee’s Milligan College as a redshirt freshman. The hurdler will next compete internationally at April’s CARIFTA Games as Cayman plays host.

“My goal is to stay focused and finish the race safely, hopefully get a PB, run sub-14 seconds, go back to school, get ready for school.”

A number of Cayman’s collegiate athletes declined to compete, opting for an early return to school. Cayman’s fastest man, Kemar Hyman, was unable to participate due to the processing of his green card, preventing him from travelling outside of the United States.

