Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
//cayman27.ky/wp-content/uploads/sites/7/2018/08/Video.mov
Sports

Athletics: Hurdler Brown advances to finals at NACAC

August 11, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Video

Prior to the North American Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships 18-year old Rasheem Brown said his goal was to run a clean race in the men’s 110m hurdles.

In Friday (10 August) night’s semifinals, he did just that.

Running in Heat 1 among veteran hurdlers such as hometown Olympian and eventual heat winner, Canadian Jonathan Cabral (13.43s),  ‘The Rocket’ finished fifth overall with a time of 14.42 seconds.

Brown’s time was good for the eighth overall, earning him the final qualifying spot in Saturday’s finale at 5:05pm EST.

“I was extremely focus going into the semi finals hoping to make to the finals, which I did. I hurdled clean through out the entire race. I didn’t achieve a personal best in the semi finals, but I’m looking forward to go sub-14 seconds in the finals on Saturday evening by hurdling clean, being aggressive and smooth.”

To see all the results from the NACAC Championships, click here.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: