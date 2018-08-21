Big Story: Law school lecturer presents research at international conference

Cayman Islands Law School course leader Laura Panades recently presented her research at an international conference in Florence, Italy.

The seventh Conference on the Regulation of Infrastructures on New Network Structures discussed the latest developments on the regulation of water, energy and transport at a global level.

Ms. Panades on Monday (20 August) joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on set to talk about hear research and what it might mean for Cayman and students here.

