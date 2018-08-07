BIG STORY: Raznovich believes same-sex marriage case “straightforward”

On the heels of a judge giving the green light for judicial review of a case involving two women seeking to get married in the Cayman Islands, LGBTQ advocate, and International Bar Association member Leonardo Raznovich believes the couple has a straightforward case.

He says the original decision to decline their request to get married in Cayman is a simple case of constitutional misinterpretation.

He tells Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales Monday (6 August) that he believes the judicial review could very well open the doors for same-sex couples to get married in Cayman.

