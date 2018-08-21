Bodden Town man in court for violent bar incident

A 23-year-old Bodden Town man appeared in court Monday (20 August) in connection with a violent incident on Saturday morning (18 August) at a Prospect bar. Jon Rankin appeared in Summary Court charged with wounding, assault causing actual bodily harm, causing harassment, alarm and distress and drunk and disorderly conduct. Two women were injured during the incident, one of the women remains at the Cayman Islands Hospital in stable condition.

