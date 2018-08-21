Tomlinson Furniture
Bodden Town man in court for violent bar incident

August 20, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

A 23-year-old Bodden Town man appeared in court Monday (20 August) in connection with a violent incident on Saturday morning (18 August) at a Prospect bar. Jon Rankin appeared in Summary Court charged with wounding, assault causing actual bodily harm, causing harassment, alarm and distress and drunk and disorderly conduct. Two women were injured during the incident, one of the women remains at the Cayman Islands Hospital in stable condition.

