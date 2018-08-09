Boxing: Suckoo hopes to play supportive role as new CIBA Director

Just weeks after Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo joined the Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) as the new Director of its executive committee, the Deputy Opposition Leader says he wants to make a difference in the lives of at-risk youth in Cayman.

“The vision is to continue to support the young guys and young ladies, help them develop their talent, take them regional and international.”

The Deputy Opposition Leader was added to the association’s executive committee 7 July at its annual general meeting. He wants people to know it comes from his passion for boxing.

“It’s not a political move. I love the sport. I’ve been involved in the sport a long time. I’m friends with a lot of the boxers. It’s more for me personally to get involved in a system.”

He adds, there is no better way for Cayman’s youth to take out their aggression in a controlled manner than through boxing.

“Boxing is an excellent way especially to our young men who maybe aren’t occupying their time in a productive way, and who are facing issues and obstacles from becoming successful members of society.”

As for Cayman’s competitive boxers, Suckoo says he hopes to contribute as they aim to knockout the competition.

“We have that a lot of young prospects who want to take their sport professional… to maybe go professional. There are a lot of Caymanians who are getting up their in age who want to go to the next level.”

For the interim, Suckoo says he hopes the focus stays on developing grassroots initiatives with the bar set high. CIBA President Leyla Jackson says she welcomes his contributions.

“Alva is a great addition, not for any politically motivated reasons, but because he loves boxing. He wants to help the kids and he spends a lot of time in our gym. He has seen the vision and what we are trying to achieve for these young people, through boxing and he wanted to help us with that.”

Here is a look at the Cayman Islands Boxing Association Executive Committee:

President: Leyla Jackson

1st Vice President: Mike Laurenson

2nd Vice President Tristan Wesenhagan (new)

Director: Alva Suckoo (new)

Treasurer: Andrew Woodcock (new)

Assistant Treasurer: Dion Brandon (new)

Secretary: Lauren Dakota Mark

Assistant Secretary: Nordra Walcott (new)

