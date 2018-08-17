Boxing: The Pride of West Bay turns professional for a second time

As the Cayman Islands Boxing Association looks to rebuild its youth programme, ones of its most accomplished amateurs says he’s jumping into the pros once again.

West Bay’s Dariel Ebanks says he’s joining the professional boxing ranks for the second time in his career.

“Time waits on no one, and I think it’s my time to shine right now. I tried the amateurs out, I gave it a year out of my time, and I think it’s my time to turn professional and make something out of my career.

At 29-years of age, however, he doesn’t have much of a choice.

“There’s a cut off (for amateur boxing), I think it’s like 30-something. I’d rather go to the pros and finish my time there than stay in the amateurs right now. There’s not much going on there.”

With a professional record of 2-0 dating back to 2014, Ebanks says a short stop in the amateurs has reignited his desire for the big stage.

“I’ve been pro ready, it’s a great feeling. When I got my first fight, that was amazing. I felt like I was in the moon. I want to get that feeling back again, get some good opponents and make a career out of it.”

Ebanks says the decision comes on the heels of a potential upcoming fight that includes himself along with local boxers Eduardo Montalvo and Peter Lewison in just one month’s time. He adds, however, he’s maintained his fitness, albeit, not on par with his preparations for past international competitions.

“I’m not doing as intense as I was in the Commonwealth Games, but I’ve been staying in the gym. I don’t have the sparring, I don’t have the help, but I can only do what I got right here.”

One thing is for certain: there’s no turning back now.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

