UPDATE: East-West Arterial lane reopens following crash

The East-West Arterial eastbound lane is now reopen following a car crash earlier Monday (6 August) that closed the lane.

[ORIGINAL POST]

Police close the eastbound lane of the East-West Arterial near Spotts Breeze Way Monday evening (6 August) after a motor vehicle crash.

There are no serious injuries reported at this time, according to police.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved. Police did not provide any additional details in a release issued just after 5 p.m. Monday (6 August).

Motorists heading east are urged to take an alternative route to Savannah and Newlands.

