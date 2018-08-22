Breaking: House fire in Prospect

Fire officials are currently on the scene of a house fire in Prospect.

Details are limited at the moment, but eyewitnesses tell Cayman 27’s news crew on the scene that the fire started earlier this evening around 8 p.m. at a house on Almond Drive off Marina Drive.

Cayman 27 understands nine people were in the house when the blaze started.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the blaze and investigations are continuing.

Do check back for updates on this developing story and remember to tune in for our full newscast at 6p.m. Wednesday for the full story.

