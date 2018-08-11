Bush closes foundation, says new charities law brings more red tape

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush says he’s shutting down his charity, the McKeeva Bush Foundation. This after near 21 years of operation.

He said there’s too much red tape now under the new charities law to keep the foundation going and it’s become a burden to continue.

“I cannot put up with the bureaucracy and I do not have the money to do so,” Mr. Bush said.

Under the newly amended charities law non-profits are required to register and provide organisation documents like sources of contributions. The aim is to increase transparency and stop money laundering.

“I never out and raise funds like that I used to give funds from my business where I could and my salary I did and I will continue what I can, but I am closing that foundation,” Mr. Bush said.

So far 247 entities have registered under the law, 40 of them are charities. He said closing the foundation was not an easy decision.

“It is not a good feeling, because as I say when I get money I would put money into it and I would help people,” Mr. Bush said.

Mr. Bush said he will continue his charity work where needed. Mr. Bush said next Wednesday (15 August) evening he will be conducting his annual back to school drive at his West Bay MLA office at the 4-way stop, West Bay.

