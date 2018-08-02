Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

CAC Games: Barnes 8th in discus, women’s volleyball scores back-to-back wins

August 1, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

 

One of Cayman’s beach volleyball duo scored back-to-back wins Tuesday (31 July) while a national record holder bowed out of contention at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Columbia.

Beach Volleyball

Playing against Suriname, Harrison and Powery claimed the first set 21-12, with Suriname taking the second 11-21. Cayman won the tiebreaker 15-11 for the victory. The win comes one day after Harrison and Powery defeated Saint Lucia.

For the men, Cayman’s Casey Santamaria and Nathan Dack faced Honduras in a tough match up, losing in straight sets 12-21, 18-21. The men and women will not advance to the finals, but will continue to play for final placement.

Athletics

Cayman’s Lacee Barnes competed in the women’s discus, placing 8th out of 12 competitors with a throw of 46.25
metres. Barnes, along with CAC games teammate, hurdler Rasheem Brown, are slated for the North American Central American and Caribbean Championships (NACAC) in Toronto, Canada starting 10th August at the University of Toronto’s Varsity Stadium.

Cayman’s sole remaining athlete is national javelin record holder Alex Pascal, who is slated to compete on Thursday, 2nd August.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: