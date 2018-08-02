CAC Games: Barnes 8th in discus, women’s volleyball scores back-to-back wins

One of Cayman’s beach volleyball duo scored back-to-back wins Tuesday (31 July) while a national record holder bowed out of contention at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Columbia.

Beach Volleyball

Playing against Suriname, Harrison and Powery claimed the first set 21-12, with Suriname taking the second 11-21. Cayman won the tiebreaker 15-11 for the victory. The win comes one day after Harrison and Powery defeated Saint Lucia.

For the men, Cayman’s Casey Santamaria and Nathan Dack faced Honduras in a tough match up, losing in straight sets 12-21, 18-21. The men and women will not advance to the finals, but will continue to play for final placement.

Athletics

Cayman’s Lacee Barnes competed in the women’s discus, placing 8th out of 12 competitors with a throw of 46.25

metres. Barnes, along with CAC games teammate, hurdler Rasheem Brown, are slated for the North American Central American and Caribbean Championships (NACAC) in Toronto, Canada starting 10th August at the University of Toronto’s Varsity Stadium.

Cayman’s sole remaining athlete is national javelin record holder Alex Pascal, who is slated to compete on Thursday, 2nd August.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

