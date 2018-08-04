Tomlinson Furniture
CAC Games: Pascal throws for season best as Cayman departs Colombia

August 3, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s national javelin record holder Alex Pascal ensured Cayman left Barranquilla, Colombia on a high note, throwing for a season best Thursday (2 August) at the Central American & Caribbean Games.

The 23-year old threw 73.21 metres, good for 8th overall. Pascsal improved on his performance at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games where he threw 66.66 metres. His throw of 75.38 metres at the 2017 NCAA Track & Field Championships stands as the all-time best in Cayman Islands Athletics history.

 

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

