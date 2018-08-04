CAC Games: Pascal throws for season best as Cayman departs Colombia

Cayman’s national javelin record holder Alex Pascal ensured Cayman left Barranquilla, Colombia on a high note, throwing for a season best Thursday (2 August) at the Central American & Caribbean Games.
The 23-year old threw 73.21 metres, good for 8th overall. Pascsal improved on his performance at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games where he threw 66.66 metres. His throw of 75.38 metres at the 2017 NCAA Track & Field Championships stands as the all-time best in Cayman Islands Athletics history.
