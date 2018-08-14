Caitlin Tyson wins Miss Cayman Islands Universe crown

Caitlin Tyson won the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant on Saturday night (11 August) at the Westin Hotel. The 24-year-old professionally trained actress and model beat out six other contestants to take the top prize. She also won best smile and the People’s Choice award. Ms. Tyson walked away with a $70, 000 scholarship, a free round trip with Cayman Airways to a destination of her choosing, among other prizes.

“When I heard my number called it was like unreal because I’ve been working so hard towards this and dreaming of this for so long that when it happen, I was just in shock and I immediately started crying. It was so emotional, I could see my family in the corner of my eye just going crazy and then I was just flopped with my pageant sisters, they gave me so much support so the feeling was overwhelming I felt so much love,” said Ms. Tyson.

