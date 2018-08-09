Camana Bay artisan market to close temporarily

It’s a spot you can sample pepper jelly on cheese if you wish. The Camana Bay Farmers and Artisan Market is a mainstay with visitors and locals alike. But from next Wednesday (15 August) some of the regular vendors like Carol Hay will be taking a break because the market is going on a three-month hiatus.

Ms. Hay sells in the artisan section which Camana Bay’s management is closing temporarily because of what they have termed slow down in visitors for the summer months.

“Visitors to the island are going to be disappointed because all of the advertising is out there that this market is happening. When they come, it’s not happening,” said Ms. Hay, who said she plans to ramp up her pepper jelly production during the break.

While Ms. Hay does not expect to be seriously affected by the closure since her line of jellies can be found in local supermarkets, Shirley Clarke, who also sells jellies was less clearer on her future.

Ms. Hay said, “We are still wondering what to do and trying to find somewhere else to sell our product. It is very tough at this moment.”

Cristine Libunao sells produce at the market. She told Cayman 27 that produce sellers are moving to another part of the Camana Bay compound and that will affect her.

“Business on this side is very good. Of all the place they put us in. This side is the best. The business there is going to be so-so. But we have to be positive that the people will find us there.”

Lorna Greene has sold jewelry here for several years. She said she was happy to have a chance to ply her trade at Camana Bay.

“They have been so great to us. Allowing us to be here as their guests. So we have to work along with them for whatever reason they are closing. So I am finding an alternative.”

We reached out to Dart for comment on the temporary closure, we are yet to hear back. However in a recent Dart publication, Dart Real Estate senior manager events & engagement Kristy Rivers assured the break for the market was temporary and the area where the farmers are being moved is covered so they will be protected from the elements.

For more information on the temporary closure, see the release from Camana Bay through this link: https://camanabay.com/times/farmers-artisan-market-take-seasonal-break/

