Cayman Airways celebrates 50 years

Cayman’s national flag carrier Cayman Airways is celebrating its 50th anniversary today (7 Aug) and they commemorated the milestone placing special branding on all its aircrafts to mark the occasion. Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said that he is honoured to be apart of Cayman Airways great legacy.

“We have so much to be proud of in the many milestones we have been able to achieve as a country because of Cayman Airways from its humble beginnings as Cayman Brac Airways connecting the sister islands to Grand Cayman to its opening of the first us international market Cayman Airways has been our island lifeline since 1968,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

