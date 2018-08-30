Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Kirsty O’Sullivan, Cayman Drama Society Education and Operations Officer and Jasmine Line, lead actor from their upcoming play, The Diary of Anne Frank.
Cayman Now: CDS presents The Diary of Anne Frank
August 30, 2018
1 Min Read
