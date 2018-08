Cayman’s first robotics team returns with a top-25 finish at the FIRST Global International Robotics challenge.

The team of Adrian Phillips-Hernaez, Ethan Cronier and Joe Allom-Perez finished 23rd out of 161 teams in points scored.

The competition comprises eight matches — each two-and-a-half minutes long — where teams guide their robots through a series of tasks.

