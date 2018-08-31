Cayman’s Immunization officials on the lookout for Measles importation

Cayman’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) unit is increasing surveillance for Measles in the Cayman Islands, as well as, immunizing frontline tourism workers.

This comes as the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has recently warned about the resurgence of measles in Venezuela and the potential threat posed to the rest of the region which has been declared Measles free.

Locally, the manager of the EPI Angela Graham, says right now, Venezuela poses the largest risk to itself and the countries immediately surrounding it. Given how many people have been migrating from there.

“We at risk for measles importation just through normal travel and Cayman is a heavily tourist-dependent country. So we are at risk for that. If the Venezuelans come across here, which we are hoping not, then it’s going to increase our risk even more. At the moment we are addressing that,” said Ms. Graham.

She said Cayman must remain vigilant to prevent importation of the disease.

