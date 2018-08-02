CCMI return to Little Cayman for coral spawning spectacle

The Central Caribbean Marine Institute says stag-horn coral populations have been reduced by 80 to 95% throughout the Caribbean and CCMI scientists are working to unlock the secrets that may one day reverse that trend. Cayman 27’s Joe Avary is in Little Cayman on assignment where researchers hope to again capture coral spawn in its nursery.
