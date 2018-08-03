Tomlinson Furniture
CCMI’s Little Cayman’s coral spawning research continues

August 2, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Central Caribbean Marine Institute scientists are working to unlock the secrets of one of the most mysterious underwater events, coral spawning and last night (1 August) they hit the water to catch the corals in action.
Cayman 27’s Joe Avary is in Little Cayman where researchers hope to again capture coral spawn in its nursery and he sent back a recap of the nocturnal underwater event.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

