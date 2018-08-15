Tomlinson Furniture
CIMA signs MOU, teams up with US Insurance Association

August 14, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s Monetary Authority and the US National Association of Insurance Commissioners have committed to work together on regulatory issues.
According to a press release from CIMA the two entities recently signed a memorandum of understanding which CIMA said encourages a formal framework to exchange information.
It’s aimed at helping with compliance between local and international laws and regulations.
To date, CIMA has entered into 55 bilateral agreements and 6 multilateral agreements with regulatory authorities.

To read the full release: https://www.cima.ky/cima-signs-mou-with-insurance-commissioner-group

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

