CNB Athlete of the Week: Corey Frederick-Westerborg, Swimming

August 7, 2018
Jordan Armenise
14-year old Corey Frederick-Westerborg set three Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) and national records at the International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) Summer Senior Championships held at the North Shore Aquatics Centre in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Stingray Swim Club standout now holds records in the Boys 13-14 50 breast (33.69) 100 fly (1:00.85) and 100 free (56.41). Frederick-Westerborg’s record in the 100 fly was previously held by Olympian Shaune Fraser since 2002.

Frederick-Westerborg, along with Zachary Moore, Jake Bailey and Jordan Crooks also won silver in the Under-16 Boys 200-metre freestyle relay (1:40.42).

Help us congratulate Corey, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

