CNB Athlete of the Week: Corey Frederick-Westerborg, Swimming

14-year old Corey Frederick-Westerborg set three Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) and national records at the International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) Summer Senior Championships held at the North Shore Aquatics Centre in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Stingray Swim Club standout now holds records in the Boys 13-14 50 breast (33.69) 100 fly (1:00.85) and 100 free (56.41). Frederick-Westerborg’s record in the 100 fly was previously held by Olympian Shaune Fraser since 2002.

Frederick-Westerborg, along with Zachary Moore, Jake Bailey and Jordan Crooks also won silver in the Under-16 Boys 200-metre freestyle relay (1:40.42).

Help us congratulate Corey, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week.

