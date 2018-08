16-year old David Pitcairn played in his first senior international tournament Monday (27 August) at the XXVIII Pan American Squash Chamionships.

Now the Junior National Champion, along with sister Jade Pitcairn, are headed to Ontario’s Trinity College. He says he’s excited to take his game to the next level in this his final year of High School.

Help us congratulate David, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!

