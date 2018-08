14-year old Molly Kehoe scored three goals over four games at the CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championships.

Cayman opened the tournament with a 4-1 win over Bahamas, followed by a 2-0 win over Guyana. Cayman would go onto lose 4-0 to St. Lucia and 1-0 to Bermuda in the Consolation Game.

Help us congratulate Molly, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week.

