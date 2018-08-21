CNB Athlete of the Week: Tommy Kehoe, Touch Rugby

Tommy Kehoe earned top honours as five of members of the Cayman Touch Association returned from the Youth Touch World Cup held in Malaysia 8th-11th August.

Kehoe, 16, won the Boys Under-18 Most Valuable Player award in the four-nation division as part of the United States national team that went 0-11. Kehoe, however, scored seven times while winning four individual game MVPs. The team also featured Cayman’s Doug Rowland who played in 9 of 11 games.

Help us congratulate Tommy, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

