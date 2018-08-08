CNB boss denies sale, says position unchanged for bank

Cayman National president and CEO Stuart Dack says no deal has been signed with Republic Bank Trinidad Ltd for the purchase of majority shares at the local bank.

As we reported yesterday (7 August) the regional bank expressed interest in buying between 51 and nearly 75-percent of CNB’s shares.

Mr. Dack today (7 August) denied speculation that the sale of the shares was completed.

He said the position on this matter remains as set out in yesterday’s memo.

Read the bank’s full statement here: http://www.csx.com.ky/companies/announcement.asp?Id=6808

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

