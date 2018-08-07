CNS author hits back after Minister’s claims of fake news

Cayman News Service hits back at Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell.

The lawmaker on Friday (3 August) refuted a report that work on the proposed cruise berthing facility could begin in weeks. He also defended government’s transparency through the tender process.

CNS’ Wendy Ledger writes in an article posted over the weekend she reached out to the Ministry and the Port Authority last week about information she says she received from several business owners.

She says her inquiries were ignored.

Ms. Ledger also wrote Mr. Kirkconnell in the statement claimed that he had “recently updated” the media about the project in April — which she says means the Ministry’s most recent public comment on the issue was almost four months ago.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

