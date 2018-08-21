Cockfighting crackdown: GT man facing charges

A 42-year-old George Town man is facing possible charges tonight (20 August) as George Town community officers break-up an illegal cockfighting operation.

Last Wednesday (15 August) community officers and Department of Agriculture Animal and Welfare Unit officers executed a search warrant at an address in Windsor Park. They seized 26 game birds, 22 roosters and four hens, and DOA Assistant director Brian Crichlow said almost all of the roosters had no access to food and water, and some were suffering from recent trauma consistent with cockfighting.

Police said all the game birds confiscated during the operation were humanely euthanized. They said the suspect was warned for prosecution and is awaiting possible charges of animal cruelty.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

