Mental health advocates are partnering with Government to raise awareness of self-harming and mental health issues in Cayman. The Alex Panton foundation stated common methods used for self-harm could include people cutting, burning and hitting themselves also intentionally taking an overdose of medication and abuse of various substances. According to those with the foundation, 1 in 10 young people self-harm at some point during adolescence.
“Knowledge and information is power if we are equipped with more information if we are equipped with knowing the difficulties, the signs and the symptoms and the way to seek help we are more able to help, we are more able to make a difference, we are more able to change things in a way,” said Clinical Psychologist Dr. Erica Lam.
What can you do to help those harming themselves
- Ask open questions
- Give them time
- Take them seriously
- Do not judge them
- Help the person to seek help
Thoughts and feelings you may go through if you are feeling suicidal
- Feeling that people would be better off without you
- Hopeless, like there is no point in living
- Tearful and overwhelmed by negative thoughts
- Unbearable pain that feels like it will never end
- Useless or unwanted by others
- Desperate, as if you have no other choice
- Influences by people you love
If you are having suicidal thoughts and need support contact the department of counseling service at 949-8789.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.