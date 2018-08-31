Tomlinson Furniture
Court overturns firearms conviction, man walks free

August 30, 2018
Kevin Morales
An Appeals Court judge overturns a conviction and sets free a man doing time for a firearms offence.

Michael Jefferson was convicted last year of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Mr. Jefferson’s attorney this week appealed on the grounds that the weapon’s firing pin was missing and it could not be considered a lethally barreled weapon.

The attorney also argued a confession admitted as evidence in the case should not have been, because it was never formally recorded according to best practice.
The judge overturned the conviction, but said it’s in the best interest of the public to allow for a re-trial.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

