A portion of West Bay Road between Lawrence Boulevard and the Galleria Roundabout will close overnight on Friday (1o August) and Saturday (12 August.)

A release from Dart Real Estate says this is to facilitate ongoing roadworks to the West Bay overpass.

Road users can expect that the road will be closed from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 7 a.m. and then from Saturday 10 p.m. to Sunday 7 a.m.

