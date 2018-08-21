Dealing with disaster, National Fund to be created

Government is moving to create the legal framework for Cayman’s first natural disaster fund and emergency notification system.

The changes are coming in amendments to the Disaster Preparedness and Hazard Management law. The proposed changes outline five means of funding the disaster fund.

The first is an annual allocation of no less than $400,000 from general government revenues, appropriations from revenue/borrowings or other government money, earnings from interest or dividends on investments of the fund, budget surplus from hazard management and any contribution to the fund from any government, group or organisation.

