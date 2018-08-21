Tomlinson Furniture
Dealing with disaster, National Fund to be created

August 21, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Government is moving to create the legal framework for Cayman’s first natural disaster fund and emergency notification system.
The changes are coming in amendments to the Disaster Preparedness and Hazard Management law.  The proposed changes outline five means of funding the disaster fund.
The first is an annual allocation of no less than $400,000 from general government revenues, appropriations from revenue/borrowings or other government money,  earnings from interest or dividends on investments of the fund, budget surplus from hazard management and any contribution to the fund from any government, group or organisation.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

