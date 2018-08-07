Dealing with pregnancy loss, new support group launched

According to Dr. Annette Stephenson a quarter of pregnancies end in either a miscarriage or stillbirth.

And she’s launching a local arm of the support group called In Our Hearts. It’s meant to help those suffering from the pain of losing a baby during pregnancy.

“It is really to start a new community for this much-needed area and to start bringing awareness to the community about. With the prevalence of mental health disorders it is something that if a person does not have that support, that mental health can deteriorate after the loss of a pregnancy,” said Dr. Stephenson.

The support group held its first meeting tonight (6 August) at the Cayman Islands Baptist Church on Pedro Castle Road. The group is open to the public. If you are interested in learning more you can reach Dr. Stephenson at lightafterloss@gmail.com

