Dealing with pregnancy loss, new support group launched

August 6, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
According to Dr. Annette Stephenson a quarter of pregnancies end in either a miscarriage or stillbirth.
And she’s launching a local arm of the support group called In Our Hearts. It’s meant to help those suffering from the pain of losing a baby during pregnancy.

“It is really to start a new community for this much-needed area and to start bringing awareness to the community about. With the prevalence of mental health disorders it is something that if a person does not have that support, that mental health can deteriorate after the loss of a pregnancy,” said Dr. Stephenson.

The support group held its first meeting tonight (6 August) at the Cayman Islands Baptist Church on Pedro Castle Road. The group is open to the public. If you are interested in learning more you can reach Dr. Stephenson at lightafterloss@gmail.com

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

