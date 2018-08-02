DoT says it’s still negotiating PR contract

The Department of Tourism says it is still in the process of negotiating its contract for US public relations services with its resident PR firm Coyne PR.

This week the DoT announced that it had awarded its US creative & advertising agency services to the Richards Group. The firm’s annual retainer fee comes out at just under a million dollars, that’s according to numbers shared with Cayman 27.

The DoT said that firm was selected after an open tendering process. As for Coyne PR, DoT said until the contract is finalized they cannot give a dollar figure for that firm’s services.

