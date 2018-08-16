A West Bay man is arrested for drunk driving after a single-vehicle crash on the Esterley Tibbetts highway Wednesday (15 August) morning.
Police said his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. north of Yacht Drive. The 24-year-old had minor minor injuries.
His red Ford Explorer sustained significant damage in the crash. The man was arrested for driving under the influence and bailed.
Driver held for DUI, arrested after collision
