Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Driver held for DUI, arrested after collision

August 15, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A West Bay man is arrested for drunk driving after a single-vehicle crash on the Esterley Tibbetts highway Wednesday (15 August) morning.
Police said his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. north of Yacht Drive.  The 24-year-old had minor minor injuries.
His red Ford Explorer sustained significant damage in the crash. The man was arrested for driving under the influence and bailed.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: