A West Bay man is arrested for drunk driving after a single-vehicle crash on the Esterley Tibbetts highway Wednesday (15 August) morning.

Police said his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. north of Yacht Drive. The 24-year-old had minor minor injuries.

His red Ford Explorer sustained significant damage in the crash. The man was arrested for driving under the influence and bailed.

