Football: Academy edge Elite 2-1 to take Under-21 FA Cup

August 14, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

A goal by Jayden Downey in the 42nd minute helped Academy Sports Club edge Elite Sports Club 2-1 Saturday (11 August) in the finals of the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Under-21 FA Cup.

In the 28th minute, Elite’s Cody Ebanks fired from distance outside and left of the box to beat Academy keeper Jacob Whewell for an early 1-0 lead. In the 40th minute, some superb from Academy ended with Alex Loginov streaking down the left side to gather and bury the tying goal.

Moments later, a flurry of action inside the Elite box saw Downey tap the winner past the outstretched Elite keeper to secure the victory. Afterwards both Loginov and Downey credited the team’s preparation.

“We made sure we got our tactics right. We supported each other, even when they scored the first goal we still got back up, scored two more and held the play, and played heads up” said Loginov.

Downey, who is headed to Florida’s Montverde Academy, says it was the perfect way to finish the season.

“This is my last year at this club, so it felt great to score the winning goal and get us our trophy just before I leave. I didn’t think we would come up short, we had our game plan and we stuck to it.”

Academy Sports Club has now won 2018 titles in six titles in five different age groups for the season:

Under 21 – FA Cup winner
Under-11 Girls –  Champions
Under-11 Boys – Champions
Under-13 Boys – Champions

 

 

 

 

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

