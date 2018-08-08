Football: Cayman blanks Guyana 2-0 to stay undefeated at CONCACAF Girls U15 Championships

Cayman’s Molly Kehoe scored her third goal of the 2018 CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championships Tuesday (7 August) as Cayman defeated Guyana 2-0 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

After a scoreless opening frame, Cayman’s Ethana Villalobos put Cayman ahead in the 37th minute. Villalobos said she was thrilled to score her first international goal.

“I am so honored and excited. I couldn’t have done it without the team’s effort. Alexia made the through pass to me followed by Molly. The next game is going to be tough, but I am still motivated to put goals in the back of the net.”

Kehoe added a second in the 50th minute to give Cayman a two-goal advantage. The Sunset Football Club standout said Guyana made for a tough opponent.

“Today’s game was not how we wanted to start, but in the second half Ethana started with a good goal. I ended with another good goal. It was a tough game, but Thursday’s game is going to be even tougher. We need to work as a team even better. I think we will do even better.”

Cayman now has 6 goals in two games while surrendering just one, thanks to consecutive steady performances in net by goalkeeper Satiah Miller.

“Today’s game was much more physical, but Coach reinforced one-team, one-goal, and we all pulled together in the second half. I was determined not to let anything cross. We are ready mentally.”

Cayman will get the day off Wednesday (8 August), returning to the pitch Thursday for the final Group E Division Two game versus Saint Lucia.

